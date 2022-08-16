MARIETTA — St. Benedict’s Episcopal School received approval Tuesday morning from the Cobb Board of Commissioners to expand its Smyrna campus.
Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve St. Benedict’s rezoning request, which would allow for construction of a middle school for 240 students, after more than 90 minutes of discussion and comments. The proposal was first presented in December 2021.
The roughly 550-student private school currently operates an elementary and middle school near the junction of Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway, and has eyed moving its middle school to a separate location just up the road, at Daniel Street and Cooper Lake Road.
Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell voted against approval. The board also voted 3-2 to approve the special land use permit requested by St. Benedict’s, with Birrell and Gambrill again opposed.
“I really don’t like going against a school, a Christian school, private school, but it just didn’t fit,” Birrell said, citing the traffic impact to the surrounding neighborhoods the proposed school would have.
Gambrill gave similar reasons for her opposition to the project.
“I think there should have been more research, consideration, done on how to further mitigate the traffic and the fact that traffic has been so bad on Cooper Lake and Daniel,” Gambrill said. “My question goes back then to the traffic study that was done with the original school, if it anticipated those kinds of traffic issues or not, and then again, address them from there.”
Traffic and communication
The original plan for the expansion campus of the school was a 50,000 square foot site including a gymnasium, library, music facility and central courtyard. That plan was later reduced to a single 30,000 square foot building with an adjacent play field.
Kevin Moore, attorney for St. Benedict's, said the school had included the Cobb Department of Transportation's (DOT) recommendations in an updated stipulation letter, plus those provided by the Cobb Planning Commission. Those recommendations included reducing the maximum number of students for the expansion campus from 320 to 240 and the creation of a neighborhood committee "for purposes of communication between the school and the neighborhood."
"Those communications have occurred over the last decade regardless, however, this would formalize that process for them," Moore said.
Opponents of the project came to the board with concerns which have been raised repeatedly in past hearings, including increased traffic and noise from the school.
Christina Critzer, resident and HOA president of the nearby Kensington Green subdivision, said St. Benedict’s has “been a good member of the community” but told commissioners the school was not right for the area adjacent to her neighborhood.
Critzer reminded commissioners the parcel of land is zoned for a medium density residential community, not a school. She further said an engineer for the school concluded “traffic is a mess,” and argued Cobb DOT's plan to mitigate the congestion would fail.
“The streets are not designed to support this traffic,” Critzer said.
Critzer also said no site plan was provided by school representatives at community meetings about the project.
Hal Colbert, also a resident of Kensington Green subdivision, said he thought there would be opportunities for community input at a meeting he attended with St. Benedict’s representatives, but discovered that to not be true.
“We were presented with this scenario, we were not given input,” Colbert said. “I emailed DOT to see if they would be there. They said no, they didn’t know of any meetings.”
Board wavers, then moves forward
After more than an hour of wrangling over the proposal, Commissioner Jerica Richardson, in whose district the school would be located, expressed her reservations about the plan.
“I’m truly at a quandary on this one, because our code does serve a purpose,” Richardson said, noting the impact to the community would be significant. “I don’t think I can make a decision at this point in time.”
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid then said the school and proponents of the project both had valid arguments, but the school’s request does not fit into the future land use plan for the county, especially considering the parcel’s designation as medium density residential.
“Of course, adding anything to this community is going to tax this system more than it is taxed today,” Cupid said.
Cupid, however, said she believed the public good offered by the school outweighed concerns about traffic in the neighborhood and would vote to approve the rezoning request, to which proponents of the school applauded.
Richardson then changed course from her earlier comments. She moved to approve the rezoning and special land use permit request with additional stipulations, such as banning stadium lighting on the campus' field and requiring any additional construction be brought back for board approval.
Richardson’s motions were also met with applause from the school’s proponents.
Gambrill was not confident after the vote that the school would change their tune regarding collaboration with the community.
“Based on what’s been presented in the hearing, I do not see (St. Benedict’s) working with the community,” Gambrill said.
St. Benedict’s Head of School Brian Sullivan, however, said otherwise.
“We’re very happy with the Board of Commissioners and we’ll continue working with the community to mitigate any problems that we have caused or will cause," Sullivan said.
