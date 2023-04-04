In partnership with Kennesaw State University, the Cobb Collaborative and KSU's Wellstar College and Children and Family Programs have released the Sharpen App to provide mental health resources and community for student-parents.
Dr. Allison Garefino, clinical director of KSU's Children and Family Programs, recognized the additional challenges that students face when going through school with a child or children.
Managing the day-to-day balancing act of class, homework, studying, papers, work and personal life is all the more difficult when you must also care for the well-being and success of children. Twenty percent of undergraduate students are parents themselves, but most colleges and universities lack the necessary support and care to help those students thrive.
In response to this, the Cobb Collaborative launched the Sharpen App for KSU as a way to improve access to resources in the community that support student-parents. The app provides various tools to help students succeed in college, find work-life balance and create an environment where the whole family can thrive. The app also serves as a community where student-parents can connect with one another while making their concerns known to university staff so they can better serve their students.
One mom of a 7-year-old said, "I have had such an incredible response from KSU support services and truly feel like there is a pathway up and out of this situation."
A huge factor in student-parent success is a family-friendly environment on campus. With the Sharpen App, students can tap into KSU's robust services in one concise platform.
Students can also schedule drop-in sessions with Dr. Garefino to learn behavioral parenting strategies and booster sessions with advocate teams to gain individualized support. These sessions cover a variety of topics such as accessible childcare, time management, self-care, financial aid/scholarships and on-/off-campus resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.