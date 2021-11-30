Georgia Highlands College accounting professor Annette Maddox was recently recognized as a “Teacher of the Year” during the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Give Our Schools A Hand program celebration breakfast.
Accounting takes on a new life in Annette Maddox’s classes at Georgia Highlands College. Students take a hard look at real company practices when working through their course material, applying their newly learned skills to real-world applications.
"Students are more likely to be engaged in the material when I can show how it relates to a real company,” Maddox said.
The Professor of Accounting was recently recognized as a “Teacher of the Year” during the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Give Our Schools A Hand program celebration breakfast.
Maddox has been with GHC and has taught on the college's Marietta Campus since fall 2007, beginning as an instructor and then being promoted to full professor. Using her experience in public accounting, Maddox is able to reach her students by relating course material to real company practices and by providing extra assistance when needed.
Maddox holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Alfred University, in Alfred, New York, along with a Master’s in Accountancy from the University of Georgia.
Held annually, GOSH is a celebration that honors more than 120 “Teachers of the Year” from Cobb County, Marietta City and post-secondary education systems. This salute to public education is one of the largest in the nation.
