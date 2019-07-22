The Cobb Chamber has opened applications for its Principal for a Day program, which will take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 in Cobb County and Marietta City Schools districts.
The Principal for a Day programs offers a unique, behind-the-scenes experience into the public education system.
Participants will meet one-on-one with one of Cobb County or Marietta City’s principals to gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges and strengths local schools face on a daily basis, as well as the opportunities available for local businesses to provide value and assistance. While shadowing a principal, participants will also meet with school faculty and spend time in the classroom with students.
The program requires the commitment of a half workday, and the principal and participant will connect at the beginning of the week to select a date.
For more information, visit cobbchamber.org or contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.