In partnership with Chattahoochee Technical College, the Cobb Chamber announced the finalists and winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership at a special virtual ceremony on April 16.
These individuals represent the high caliber of students who attend Chattahoochee Technical College, and will advance to the state level of the GOAL competition.
The 2021 GOAL winner was Dustin Ferguson, a student in the Chattahoochee Tech Associate of Science in Nursing program. The top student finalists for the 2021 GOAL award at Chattahoochee Tech included Dennis Hoffman, a Technical Specialist student; Samantha Vernon, a Practical Nursing student; and Sarah Woodward, a Physical Therapist Assistant student.
The GOAL program was initiated in 1971 to recognize academic success and personal achievement performed by Georgia’s technical students and is a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Technical and Adult Education. Four finalists are chosen from each technical college in Georgia, and one is selected as the winner to compete at the state level. The Cobb Chamber has been the local sponsor of GOAL since 1984. Each finalist and winner receives a scholarship.
The four scholarship recipients were chosen after a series of recommendations and interviews. Of these four finalists, Ferguson was chosen to represent Chattahoochee Technical College at the consortia-level GOAL competition. Ferguson was nominated for this honor by Nursing Instructor Casaundra Wyatt. The winner of the state competition receives a new car and serves as the state ambassador of technical education.
For more information, contact Stephanie Cox, Existing Industry & Investor Relations Director, at scox@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2337.
