On Monday, the Cobb Bar Association awarded $52,500 in Alexis Grubbs Memorial Scholarships to Marietta High School students.
Four seniors received $48,000 for undergraduate Studies. They were Jamila Hughes, Brock Herrero, Marcos Rios and Samantha Laycock.
Normally, the scholarships would be presented to the students at the Bar's Law Day celebration at The Battery, but because of the coronavirus that will not be possible this year. The Bar, however, is trying to determine a date on which these students can be publicly acknowledged and awarded their plaques.
Some years ago, the scholarship was extended to post graduate studies if connected to a legal career. This year, Shivani Patel will graduate from the University of Georgia Law school and be the first to receive the scholarship for seven years. Cassidy Flood and Erica Chawkwura will also receive funding for graduate studies.
The initial idea for this scholarship was that of Robert Ingram and Babe Atkins Byrne, who died recently.
