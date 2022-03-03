The 55th annual Student Teacher Achievement Recognition banquet, which will recognize 27 of the county’s top performing high school seniors, is back with an in-person ceremony this year.
The guest speaker is Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, R-Gainesville.
The STAR banquet is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metro-Marietta. Last year's banquet was canceled due to COVID-19.
The banquet will celebrate students with the highest SAT scores and grade point averages from public, private and charter schools across Cobb and Marietta, according to Elizabeth Rhodes of the Metro-Marietta Kiwanis.
Walton and South Cobb high schools have the most STAR students being recognized this year, with two each.
The event will also recognize the teachers who helped the students achieve success. Each student can invite the teacher who most influenced their academic development.
Four winners from the 27 students have been selected based on SAT scores and GPA and will be announced Monday. The winners will go on to compete in the regional contest against students in the north metro region event next month.
The STAR program was launched in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and was adopted by the Metro-Marietta Kiwanis in 1966.
The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta.
The 2022 STAR students (in italics) and their favorite teachers:
Pope High School: Patrick Astorga and Amy West (Physical Science)
Campbell High School: Sasha Villefranche and Heather Lynch (IB Philosophy)
Kell High School: Irene Skow and Taylor Watts (Band)
Dominion Christian High School: Summer Webb and Katherine Ebener (Honors Chemistry)
Walton High School: Wonho Choi and Joseph League (Accelerated Pre-Calculus BC)
Walton High School: Abhinav Kona and Meri Cain (AP Chemistry)
Harrison High School: Tristan Sanford and Joshua Ray (Band)
Kennesaw Mountain High School: Paige Woodham and Rebecca Gammill (Honors Algebra II)
Lassiter High School: Alex Le and Brian O'Dell (Accelerated Geometry B, AP Calculus BC, GT Multivariable)
McEachern High School: Sean Sakamornlertsakul and Christi Osborne (General/Special Services)
Mt. Paran Christian School: Steven Baker and Brad Smith (Chemistry and AP Physics)
North Cobb Christian School: Avery Bayes and Sarah Cook (College English 1010 and 1020)
North Cobb High School: William Green and Deepa Stephen (AP Calculus AB/BC)
Osborne High School: TreJean Justice and Heather Glazebrook (AP Biology, Honors Biology)
Pebblebrook High School: Elizabeth Robertson and Lizzie Nathan (Medley Chorus)
Shiloh Hills Christian School: Trinity Finley and Kathryn Bledsoe (English)
South Cobb High School: Prajna Dhinakaran and Victor Burrell (Mathematics)
South Cobb High School: Jason Pineda and Tiffany Jones (Magnet Science Courses)
Sprayberry High School: Jeremy Thomas and Molly Jirasakhiran (AP Environmental Science)
Wheeler High School: Shaan Patel and Susan Phillips (AP Biology)
Whitefield Academy: Zoe Justice and Jose Lezcano (AP Spanish Language and Culture)
Hillgrove High School: Ky Tran and Sylvia Spruill (Honors World Lit/Comp)
Allatoona High School: Charles Fix and Andrea Stumpf (11th Grade AP Language and Composition, 10th Grade Honors World Literature)
Cumberland Christian Academy: Sophia Browning and Kimberly Henderson (Yearbook)
Cornerstone Preparatory Academy: Alisha Start and Allyson Manning (AP English Lit, 9th Lit/Comp)
Marietta High School: Stella Schroter and Jessica Meade (IB Math Analysis & Approaches HL Year 2)
The Walker School: Justin Zhou and Erika Treu (AP Statistics, Linear Algebra, and Multivariable Calculus)
