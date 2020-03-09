Forty-three Cobb County 4-H'ers from 7th to 12th grade competed at Georgia 4-H’s premier public speaking contest, District Project Achievement, Feb. 28 to March 1 at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Project Achievement is one of the four core programs in Georgia 4-H that highlights students’ hard work, talents and success. This competition includes two portions - a portfolio which mirrors a resume that highlights a 4-Her’s work in a project area within a calendar year and a presentation on a topic of their choice within their selected project area.
Project Achievement topics are selected by 4-H’ers based on their interests. Cobb County 4-H projects ranged from performing arts instrumental pieces to public speaking topics such as art, computer coding, fostering kittens and marching band.
Cobb County 4-H accolades acquired over the weekend included outstanding participation and the largest high school delegation with 28 competitors. Cobb 4-H will also have six high school winners advance to the state competition in July.
The high school 4-H’ers representing Cobb County at the state contest include Dabirichi Chukwuezi of Pebblebrook High School in the General Recreation project, Kennedy Deveaux of Campbell High in the Computer Information Technology project, Rebekah Glover of Holy Innocents’ Episcopal in the Human Development project, Laura Harris of Hillgrove High in the Dairy Foods category, Chakala Renfroe of McEachern High in the Performing Arts Other Instrumental project and Quadriyah Williams of Marietta High in the Physical, Biological and Earth Science category.
The following 4-H’ers also competed at the District Competition - Mashoor Ahammed of Sprayberry High; Kshitij Badve of Simpson Middle; Madhav Bagdi and Raghav Bagdi of Mabry Middle; Kyle Bakhsh of McCleskey Middle; Emma Bayer of Lost Mountain Middle; Home school students Justice Benjamin, Shaylyn Bratcher, Isaiah Farrow, Israel Farrow, Madison McCollum and Michelle Nugent; Dasani Bramwell of Campbell Middle; CG Chukwuezi of Pebblebrook High; Haya Fatmi and Venya Gunjal of Daniell Middle; Jada Faulks and Kayla Faulks of Kennesaw Mountain High; Jade Good-Lee and Swami Kajale of North Cobb High; Kelsin Harrison of East Cobb Middle; Lindsey Hoffman and Malachi McElroy of Kell High; Alexiah Johnson, Bret Jones and Soloman Welfare of Wheeler High; George Keller and Ashrita Palakurthy of Dickerson Middle; Larken McCampbell of Cumberland Christian; Emilia McElroy of Palmer Middle; Timia Mitchell of Osborne High; Charlie Monroe II of Mount Paran; Madison Parkmond of Lovinggood Middle; Sandhya Rajesh of Hightower Trail Middle; Emily Recinos of Hillgrove High; Kalyncia Renfroe of McEachern High; and EL-Adonis Williams of Marietta High.
For more information, contact the County Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at 770-528-4070.
