The Cliff Jordan Continuing Education Center at Tillman House Resource Center, 940 Concord Road SE in Smyrna, announced the fall roster of free classes for adults.
Courses, beginning the week of Aug. 9, include English As A Second Language (3 levels), Basic Math Skills, Family Gardening, Bible Study, Healthy Eating, Hispanic Wealth & Finance and Art Classics.
Register at www.cliffjordaneducationcenter.org/classes.
