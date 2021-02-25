Free night classes are available to help people obtain their high school diplomas, beginning this month.
Marietta Evening School Hours are held 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Woods Wilkins Campus, 350 Lemon Street in Marietta.
For more information, contact BJ Smith at JLSmith@marietta-city.k12.ga.us or Sinara Moura at SinaraMoura@marietta-city.k12.ga.us.
