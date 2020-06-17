The ArtsBridge Foundation is hosting its first ever Salute to Graduating Seniors with “In the Zoom Where It Happens: Theater Industry Panel” on Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Registration is free, but limited to 100 high school seniors from the class of 2020. Register via the Special Events page of the ArtsBridge Foundation website at ArtsBridgeGA.org/special-events. Registration is first-come, first-served and open until Thursday at 10 a.m.
Panelists include Tony Award winning director Kenny Leon, scenic designer Beowulf Borrit and performer Shuler Hensley, as well as choreographers, makeup artists, talent managers, agents and others from Broadway such as performers Elaine Hendrix and Norm Lewis and director/choreographer Warren Carlyle, a Drama Desk Award winner.
For more information, email education@ArtsBridgeGA.org or visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.
