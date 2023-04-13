MARIETTA — The tentative Cobb County School District budget for fiscal 2024 includes nearly $1 million for more uniformed police officers at Cobb schools.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has proposed allocating $930,578 for 11 new school resource officers, as school police officers are known, in the budget.
There are 70 officers in the CCSD police department, according to the district's website.
Ragsdale said at the school board's Thursday work session the recent shooting at a Nashville school underscored that armed officers at schools are a deterrent for potential intruders.
"What we already have discussed previously is that armed officers onsite help to prevent intruders," Ragsdale said, "and this was brought to light in the Nashville shooting, where the shooter had avoided schools having armed officers onsite."
Ragsdale also cited 2018's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, as a reminder that, despite quick response times by police, shooters can still cause significant casualties in as few as four minutes.
"Having armed officers on site is an absolute preventative measure, but it's also a measure required to be able to provide the best safety measures onsite where an armed officer can immediately respond to an intruder," Ragsdale said.
On Wednesday, Republican school board member Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ that school safety is his biggest concern in the budget.
“We have to be correct all the time, and the bad guys only have to get it right once,” Scamihorn said.
Ragsdale said Thursday Scamihorn approached him last year about adding more officers to this year's budget, and he "wholeheartedly agreed with that conversation."
The recommendation from Ragsdale to add more police to the district's force is the latest instance he has proposed adding armed personnel in schools. The last time the issue came up proved controversial.
During its July meeting, the school board approved Ragsdale's request to place armed, non-police security in schools in a party-line vote.
When the item came up for a vote at the end of that July meeting, opponents staged a protest, chanting “delay the vote” and interrupting the meeting. The board went into recess for several minutes before returning.
Democratic school board member Becky Sayler pushed back against Ragsdale's comments about an increase in armed officers at schools preventing intruders, saying it has not prevented some shootings, even if it improves response times and deterrence.
"It has increased the number of student arrests that happen, and that often impacts students of color more often," Sayler said.
She wants assurance for the public that the new officers will be properly trained in de-escalation and dealing with special education students.
Scamihorn assured Sayler that his experiences in the district demonstrated that officers are trained to de-escalate fraught situations.
"There was several times as an assistant principal, I asked the officer, 'Put the handcuffs on him,' and the officer just asked me, 'No I don't want to. Let me talk to him,'" Scamihorn said. "So they're all well-trained, and they all are well-trained to de-escalate if possible."
Final approval of the budget is expected at the board’s May 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.