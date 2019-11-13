The 2019 Christmas at Piedmont Church Arts & Craft show will be Dec. 13-14 at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta.
There will be unique arts and crafts exhibitors from all over the Southeast that have crafted, arranged, painted or built all the products themselves. Some of the items will be jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments and apparel.
There will also be festival food and entertainment on the LGE Community Credit Union Stage, featuring local school chorus and dance groups.
On Dec. 13 will be free rides on the 50-foot Snow Tube ride, presented by C&S Paving. Hours for the Snow Tube ride are 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. There will be a free Petting Zoo on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All weekend there will be free photos with Santa, free children’s activities, roasting marshmallows and smores.
Participants can visit with Santa on Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m.
Admission and parking are free. There will also be a free courtesy shuttle from JJ Danniell Middle School and the Old Time Pottery parking lots.
For more information, call 770-423-1330 or www.piedmonthchurch.tv.
