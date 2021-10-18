Seated from left are Gary Henderson and Rep. Ed Setzler; and standing from left, are Chattahoochee Tech Board of Directors chair Jim Larson, Board of Directors vice chair Debbie Underkoffler and Chattahoochee Tech president Dr. Ron Newcomb.
From left, are Chattahoochee Tech Board of Directors vice chair Debbie Underkoffler, Board of Directors chair Jim Larson, new Board member Gary Henderson, Rep. Ed Setzler and Chattahoochee Tech president Dr. Ron Newcomb.
Seated from left are Gary Henderson and Rep. Ed Setzler; and standing from left, are Chattahoochee Tech Board of Directors chair Jim Larson, Board of Directors vice chair Debbie Underkoffler and Chattahoochee Tech president Dr. Ron Newcomb.
Special
From left, are Chattahoochee Tech Board of Directors vice chair Debbie Underkoffler, Board of Directors chair Jim Larson, new Board member Gary Henderson, Rep. Ed Setzler and Chattahoochee Tech president Dr. Ron Newcomb.
Chattahoochee Technical College recently welcomed local business leader Gary Henderson to the college’s Board of Directors.
State Rep. Ed Setzler administered the oath of office for Henderson during a ceremony held Oct. 14 at Atlanta Bonded Warehouse in Kennesaw.
Henderson serves as the ABW director for Safety and Human Resources. A graduate of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, he began his career as a transportation supervisor at the Kroger Company. In his role as a distribution specialist with the Snackmaster division of Mars Inc., he managed the distribution of food products to retail grocery stores throughout the Southeast. He later served for 25 years as the vice president of Colonial Cartage Corporation, overseeing refrigerated trucking shipments for confectionery and food products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.