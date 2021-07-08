Chattahoochee Technical College has unveiled a new logo as the college prepares for the 2021 fall semester.
“Students will return to a full schedule of in-person classes when fall semester begins on Aug. 16,” said Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Nelson. “The new logo reflects the college’s larger branding initiative to reflect the significant role Chattahoochee Tech has in serving as a place where students can thrive.”
The new Chattahoochee Tech logo, which was designed in-house, replaces the college’s previous logo that had been in use since 2009, when the college merged with North Metro Technical College and Appalachian Technical College to form one institution.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
