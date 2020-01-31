Chattahoochee Technical College announced that it recently honored two top students and an instructor.
Surgical Technology student Beauty Chanda was the 2020 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner and Psychology instructor Monica Barbara was the college’s 2020 Rick Perkins Award instructor of the year. Chattahoochee Tech also named Denise James as the college’s Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education award winner.
These winners were announced on Jan. 31 during the college’s annual awards luncheon at the North Metro Campus to honor outstanding students and faculty.
On behalf of the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation, Board of Trustees chairman Jason Anavitarte presented Chanda and James each with a $500 cash award. He also presented a $1,500 professional development grant to Barbara and a $1,000 grant to the first runner-up, Interiors instructor Ginger Burton.
The GOAL and Rick Perkins Award programs are statewide initiatives of the Technical College System of Georgia, with all 22 of Georgia’s technical colleges presenting these awards annually. The GOAL program honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. GOAL also highlights the importance of technical education in today’s world.
Chattahoochee Tech finalists for the 2020 GOAL award were CNC Technology student Maria Avitia-Freeman, Medical Assisting student Mackenzie Fidati, Physical Therapist Assistant student Alexa McCauley and Chanda, who was this year’s winner.
Chanda and Barbara will move on to compete in TCSG regional competitions held in March, at which state finalists will be named for each award. The state finalists then will compete at the state level in April.
The EAGLE award celebrates students who have demonstrated achievement in Adult Education classes. Selection criteria for this award also include character, attitude, leadership and community involvement.
The Chattahoochee Tech 2020 EAGLE nominees were Anna Grace Collins and Sandra Elias along with James, who was this year's winner. James will represent the college in March at the state-level EAGLE Leadership Institute, at which the state EAGLE winner will be announced.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.