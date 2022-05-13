Chattahoochee Tech honored graduates from the state’s largest technical college at two commencement ceremonies held on May 12 at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville.
There were 517 graduates, with nearly 300 of them participating in commencement. The ceremonies featured students crossing the stage to receive an Associate of Applied Science degree, diploma or technical certificate of credit. Rebecca Sullivan, the college’s 2022 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner, delivered the commencement address for both ceremonies.
Included among the Chattahoochee Tech graduates were 40 high school students who were enrolled at the college as Dual Enrollment students. Through the state’s Dual Enrollment program, high school students can enroll in college courses and earn college credit while they are still in high school. Popular programs of study for the Dual Enrollment students graduating from Chattahoochee Tech this spring included Certified Nurse Assistant, Design and Media
Production, Welding and Joining Technology and Automotive Technology.
The most popular areas of study for all spring 2022 graduates at Chattahoochee Tech included programs in Health Sciences, such as Surgical Technology, Clinical Laboratory Technology and Paramedicine. Popular programs of study for the spring graduates also included Accounting, Cybersecurity, Film and Video Production and Industrial Maintenance and Electrical Technology.
Dr. Ron Newcomb, President of Chattahoochee Technical College, commended all of the graduating students for their perseverance in completing their programs of study.
“Today is a celebration of what our graduates have accomplished in order to take that next step in life – whether it is entering the workforce or pursuing even higher education,” said Newcomb. “We are proud of how well our faculty and staff guide Chattahoochee Tech students on paths to bright and successful futures.”
