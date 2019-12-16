Chattahoochee Technical College honored the 723 students who petitioned to graduate from the state’s largest technical college during two commencement ceremonies held Dec. 12 at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville.
Representing these students graduating from the fall semester were 247 students who crossed the stage to receive a technical certificate of credit, diploma or Associate of Applied Science degree.
Fourteen students who participated in the commencement ceremonies completed their programs of study as honor graduates. They each earned a 4.0 cumulative GPA and wore gold cords to signify their accomplishment.
Nine students who participated in commencement were military veterans, and wore red, white and blue honor cords during the ceremony.
Also included among the graduates were 20 students who had received scholarships administered by the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to make higher education an affordable reality for students at Chattahoochee Tech. Honor graduates Thelma Nora and Judy Newman, both of Cobb County, and Alex Cote, of Douglas County, all expressed appreciation for the positive impact of their scholarships.
Nora received the 2019 Lockheed Martin Aeronautics scholarship as well as the 2018 CareSource scholarship and graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Programming.
Cote and Newman both graduated with Associate of Applied Science degrees in Automotive Technology. Cote was a recipient of the 2019 Ed Voyles Automotive Group scholarship and Newman received the 2019 Beacon Foundation scholarship.
Delivering the commencement address for both ceremonies was Chattahoochee Tech PTA program director Stephanie Puffer, who is the college’s 2019 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
