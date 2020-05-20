Despite the additional challenges they faced to complete their college education during a global pandemic, 365 Chattahoochee Technical College students have graduated this spring semester.
A commencement ceremony honoring their achievement has been postponed until December.
Many of these recent graduates will step right into vital roles as first responders in the community’s essential workforce. These graduates include students who trained to become paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians.
When the college needed to suspend on-campus instruction in mid-March this semester due to the pandemic, faculty and staff worked immediately to continue educating students in an online environment. Instructors used technology that included Blackboard Collaborate and WebEx video conferencing. The college also created an online tutoring initiative using Microsoft Teams to connect students with individual tutors online for free tutoring in numerous subjects.
Toward the end of the spring semester, some programs were allowed to return to campus in a very controlled and careful way, in order for students to participate in the essential lab components of their classes.
In the Physical Therapist Assistant program, for example, only eight students were allowed to be in a lab at the same time. They were required to distance themselves away from each other as much as possible in the lab and they were required to wear personal protective equipment.
Chattahoochee Tech plans to continue with a combination of online instruction and carefully controlled, on-campus instruction for essential labs during the summer semester.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
