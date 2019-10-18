The Daughters of the American Revolution Fielding Lewis Chapter of Marietta had Chattahoochee Tech Veteran Services coordinator Barry Munday as the featured speaker at their October meeting.
The chapter learned about the challenges faced by college students who are veterans or military family members.
Chattahoochee Tech has nearly 800 veterans and military-affiliated students, according to Munday, who leads the college’s initiative to provide a supportive environment and connect them with the assistance they may need. Factoring foremost in the college’s ability to provide help is the newly renovated Jim Cunningham Veteran Services Center, which is located at the college’s Marietta Campus.
Another key component in this initiative is the college’s Green Zone training for faculty and staff. The training helps them gain an increased awareness about the needs of veterans trying to reacclimate to civilian and college life.
Through these efforts, Chattahoochee Tech was designated in 2019, as a national, gold-level Military Friendly School as well as a Military Spouse Friendly School.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
