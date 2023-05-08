The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation presented the 2023 SPARK Workforce awards to the college’s top alumni, volunteer and benefactor of the year in a ceremony held May 4 at the college’s Marietta campus.
The SPARK Workforce Alumni of the Year award was presented to Mattie Harris, a graduate of the college’s Radiography program, who is now employed by American Health Imaging. Win-Tech Inc. received the SPARK Workforce Volunteer of the Year award and Georgia Power was recognized as the SPARK Workforce Benefactor of the Year. The awards ceremony also featured a presentation by Drew Tutton, CEO and president of Open Roads Complete RV and general manager of Ed Voyles Chrysler/Jeep. Tutton has been a steadfast supporter of the college’s annual Student Leadership Academy.
“These individuals and businesses are all helping to build a thriving workforce in our community,” said Chattahoochee Tech Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Nelson. “Through their support, these businesses are ensuring that our students can complete an education that prepares them to become the highly-skilled graduates needed in the local workforce.”
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation initiated the SPARK Workforce Awards in 2019 to honor those who have supported Chattahoochee Tech students and college programs through significant and meaningful contributions that change lives and support workforce development.
The SPARK Workforce awards also honor the significant impact that Chattahoochee Tech graduates have in serving local workforce development needs. Accepting the SPARK Workforce Volunteer of the Year award for WinTech, Inc. were the company’s co-presidents Allison Giddens and John Hudson. Through their support, the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation is able to fund scholarships for students in the Chattahoochee Tech Precision Machining & Manufacturing program. Giddens and Hudson also were commended for taking the time to be involved in the classroom getting to know students and providing them with professional tools.
In presenting the SPARK Workforce Benefactor of the Year award to Georgia Power, Nelson noted that thanks to Georgia Power, the college is renovating a building at the Marietta campus to establish a new program of study in Electrical Utility. Georgia Power also was commended for their support of the Superior Plumbing Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center at the Marietta campus.
In addition to award winner Mattie Harris, included among the finalists nominated for the 2023 SPARK Workforce Alumni of the Year award and their Chattahoochee Tech programs of study were LeighAnn Echols Brock, Surgical Technology; Samuel Harris, Radiography; Ojay Jones, Business Technology; Ashley Payne Stoner, Healthcare Management; and Beau Witcher, Paramedicine. Each of these graduates stepped right into careers available for them in the local workforce.
“Today’s employers are in great need of the highly-skilled graduates produced by Chattahoochee Tech,” said Nelson. “All those who so generously help our students are providing support that fills the gap and ignites the spark that empowers them to success.”
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.