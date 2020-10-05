Lake Allatoona is now cleaner thanks to a group of Chattahoochee Tech Environmental Technology students and their instructor who participated in the Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up on Oct. 3.
These Chattahoochee Tech volunteers concentrated their clean-up efforts along the shoreline at the Clark Creek Boat Ramp in Acworth, which is located near the college’s North Metro Campus.
Led by Chattahoochee Tech Environmental Technology program instructor Stephen Anderson, this group filled 20 bags with trash and collected two discarded tires that will disposed of properly.
Students in the Environmental Technology program at Chattahoochee Tech can earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree, which offers a water quality specialization. The college also offers Technical Certificates of Credit for Environmental Field Technician and Water Quality Technician.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.