Eight Chattahoochee Technical College students each recently received a Snap-on professional tool set valued at $5,500 from Alan and Claire Peterson of Cobb County.
For the past 16 years, the Petersons have awarded these tool sets to dozens of Chattahoochee Tech students in honor of their son, Mike Peterson.
The tool sets were presented to award recipients this year at the college’s Marietta Campus in a ceremony that was configured with staggered timing and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to be considered for this award, Chattahoochee Tech students had to be enrolled in the Automotive Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology or Automotive Collision Repair program and submit an award application that was reviewed by
the Petersons. They also had to meet award GPA requirements, write an essay and provide a letter of recommendation from a Chattahoochee Tech faculty member.
The 2020 Mike Peterson Memorial Award recipients are Victoria Sweeton of Cobb County; Dillon Wilhoit of Bartow County; Alex Johnson, Deena Shaw and David Walker, all of Cherokee County; Charles Garcia of Forsyth County; Matthew Bridges of Paulding County; and Justin Messenger of Pickens County.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
