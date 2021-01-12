Spring semester classes began for well over 8,000 students this week at Chattahoochee Technical College.
With eight campus locations serving six counties, the college’s Marietta campus continues to have the most students, with over 2,000 students registered for classes this semester.
The North Metro campus in Bartow County has over 1,600 students. The Woodstock campus in Cherokee County and the Paulding campus both have just under 500 students. Over 300 students are enrolled for classes at the Appalachian campus in Pickens County. At the Mountain View campus in Cobb County, over 250 students are enrolled for classes.
Online classes continue to be an important option for students during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with over 6,000 students registered to take at least one online course. Several Chattahoochee Tech programs may be completed completely online, including accounting, business management, business technology, criminal justice technology, logistics and supply chain management, and marketing management.
The Chattahoochee Tech 2021 spring semester enrollment also includes 1,333 high school dual-enrollment students, representing over 15% of the college’s total student enrollment.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.