Chattahoochee Tech students competed with hundreds of students from across the state to earn medals at the SkillsUSA Georgia career competition held recently in Atlanta.
Chattahoochee Tech students Spencer Hachem and Darin Swagerty both earned gold medals in Additive Manufacturing. Stephen Garcia, a Chattahoochee Tech Dual Enrollment
student at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, earned a gold medal for the HVAC portion of the state competition. These gold-medal winners will continue to the
SkillsUSA National Championship, which will be held this summer in Atlanta.
Four additional Chattahoochee Tech students earned silver or bronze medals at the SkillsUSA Georgia competition. Nicholas Davis placed second in Industrial Motor Controls and Isaiah Jones placed second in Electronics Technology. Earning bronze medals were Daniel Davari in Related Technical Math and Dalton Lee in Diesel Technology.
“We’re always pleased when students can apply career skills and knowledge in settings like these,” said Chattahoochee Tech Executive Vice President for Instruction Jason Tanner. “We have exceptional students and faculty at Chattahoochee Tech, and I’m proud to get to work with them.”
The SkillsUSA Georgia competition was held March 9-11 at the Georgia World Congress Center. This event included a large career fair, seminars and a chance for students to network with industry representatives and other students in various fields of study.
SkillsUSA is a national, nonprofit organization representing a dynamic partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to build a skilled workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.