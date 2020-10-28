Today’s skilled workforce includes an increasing need for video production professionals who are trained to meet the growing business demand for digital content.
The Film and Video Production Technology program at Chattahoochee Tech has expanded its scope from television production to include a focus on high-demand digital content creation skills. Students gain hands-on experience in industry-standard editing software that includes Adobe Premiere Pro, Davinci Resolve, Photoshop and After Effects. They also gain experience in working with an assortment of professional cameras that range from Electronic News Gathering cameras to fixed lens and 4k cinema cameras.
Program graduates are qualified to work in news broadcasting, sports broadcasting, post production, social media marketing, content creation and freelancing.
Recent graduate Matt Crowder works as a freelance videographer for WSB-TV Channel 2 in Atlanta. He also stays busy with professional assignments for an assortment of clients. A graduate of Cass High School in Bartow County, Crowder worked for many years as a Cobb County Deputy Sheriff before enrolling at Chattahoochee Tech with the goal of making a career change.
Based at the Chattahoochee Tech Mountain View Campus in East Cobb, the college’s Film and Video Production program currently has just over 140 students. These students can earn a diploma or an Associate of Applied Science degree.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
