Chattahoochee Technical College has presented its 2020 Alumni of the Year award to surgical technologist Dustin Cain.
Cain graduated from Chattahoochee Tech in 2012 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Surgical Technology. In addition to working full time at Northside Alpharetta Outpatient Surgery Center, Cain works part time in the Surgical Technology Program at Gwinnett Technical College.
He also serves as president of Georgia’s professional organization of Surgical Technologists, the Georgia State Assembly of the Association of Surgical Technologists.
In 2019, AST awarded Cain the Fellow of the Association of Surgical Technologists designation for his service and success in achieving the highest professional standards. Included among his achievements, Cain founded “Stuffed Animals for Children,” which has donated thousands of stuffed animals and children’s books to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Urgent Care.
Chattahoochee Tech Surgical Technology program director Lorraine Wilderman nominated Cain for the college’s Alumni of the Year award.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
