The Chattahoochee Technical College Practical Nursing program has been ranked as one of the top two Practical Nursing programs in the state.
Earning the second-place score of 99.54 in an assessment by practicalnursing.org, the Chattahoochee Tech ranking was based on pass rates for the National Council Licensure Examination.
Southeastern Technical College received the top score of 99.58, with Georgia Piedmont Technical College receiving the third-place score of 98.06.
The Chattahoochee Tech Practical Nursing program is located at the college’s Marietta campus. Once admitted into the program, students can complete it in three semesters.
Nursing program graduates receive a practical nursing diploma and then are eligible to sit for the national exam. After successful completion of the NCLEX-PN, these graduates are granted state licensure to practice nursing in Georgia as licensed practical nurses.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
