The Chattahoochee Technical College Practical Nursing program has been ranked among the top seven Licensed Practical Nursing programs in the southeastern U.S. by NursingProcess.org, which evaluated 731 LPN programs across this region.
“This ranking is very significant for the college, our students, and the community we serve,” said Chattahoochee Tech Dean of Nursing Quetina Pittman-Howell. “It speaks to the caliber of our faculty and students at Chattahoochee Tech. We work very hard to ensure that our students are prepared to enter the workforce.”
NursingProcess.org based its 2021 program rankings on pass rates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses, academic quality, the nursing school’s reputation and affordability. An online educational resource, NursingProcess.org reaches out to more than 100,000 students every month from all over the country to help them explore nursing education and career options.
“The Practical Nursing program at Chattahoochee Tech is challenging yet rewarding,” said Pittman-Howell. “Students must be willing to put in the work and time that it takes to cultivate the skills of a practical nurse.” In turn, she noted, these nursing students will graduate and be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need for employment in all areas of nursing practice.
The majority of Practical Nursing program graduates at Chattahoochee Tech are employed within 12 weeks after graduation, while many of these students actually secure a nursing position in the local workforce by the time they graduate.
“You can find Chattahoochee Tech Practical Nursing program graduates in areas such as ambulatory care, long-term care and home health,” said Pittman-Howell.
The Chattahoochee Tech Practical Nursing program offers occupational courses at the college’s Marietta Campus in Cobb County. Program prerequisite classes are offered at multiple Chattahoochee Tech campuses and online. Students who are enrolled in this program may be eligible for the state’s HOPE Career Grant for this high-demand career field.
The NursingProcess.org top 10 LPN programs in the Southeast for 2021 are listed as:
1. Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia
2. Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette, Alabama
3. Danville Community College in Danville, Virginia
4. Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama
5. Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville, Arkansas
6. Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College in Bowling Green, Kentucky
7. Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta
8. North Arkansas College in Harrison, Arkansas
9. Cape Coral Technical College in Cape Coral, Florida
10. Aiken Technical College in Aiken, South Carolina
