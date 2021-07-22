The nursing program at Chattahoochee Technical College has been ranked as Georgia’s top associate degree program for nursing.
NursingProcess.org established the 2021 top state ranking for Chattahoochee Tech after thoroughly evaluating 32 programs across Georgia. Data factoring into this ranking included pass rates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses, academic quality, and nursing school reputation ratings.
This top ranking demonstrates the nursing faculty’s success and pride in preparing Chattahoochee Tech students to become exceptional nurses, according to Dean of Nursing Dr. Quetina Pittman-Howell.
The Chattahoochee Tech nursing program is a highly competitive, rigorous program involving classroom, laboratory and clinical activities. Nursing students can complete the college’s Associate of Science degree program in four semesters. After the successful completion of the NCLEX-RN, program graduates are granted state licensure to practice nursing as an RN.
An online educational resource, NursingProcess.org reaches out to thousands of aspiring nursing students from all over the country to provide them with educational and career information about nursing that is accurate, reliable, and backed by extensive research.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
