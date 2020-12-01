Chattahoochee Tech has named Dr. Stephanie Puffer as the college’s new Dean of Health Sciences to replace Ron Webb, who has retired.
Puffer served previously as program director for the Chattahoochee Tech Physical Therapist Assistant program.
In 2019, she received the Chattahoochee Tech Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award. This award honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s most outstanding instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields.
Puffer’s work in the Chattahoochee Tech PTA program work has helped create and sustain a standard of excellence that includes a decade of all PTA
program graduates obtaining licensure on their first attempt.
Approximately one third of the Chattahoochee Tech student population is enrolled in health sciences. Programs of study include essential workforce training in clinical laboratory technology, paramedicine, radiography, surgical technology, occupational therapy, medical assisting and dental assisting.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
