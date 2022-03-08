From left are Chattahoochee Tech Aviation Maintenance Program Director Alan Biercewicz, Paralegal Studies Program Director Amie Ray Davis and Brewing and Fermentation Production Technology Program Director Steve Anderson.
Three new programs of study are in the works for Chattahoochee Technical College, including Brewing and Fermentation Production Technology, Paralegal Studies and Aviation Maintenance.
Classes will begin in the 2022 fall semester for the Brewing and Fermentation Production Technology program and for the Paralegal Studies program. The Brewing and Fermentation Production Technology program will be based at the college’s North Metro Campus with Steve Anderson serving as program director and lead instructor. Students, who must be 21 years old in order to enroll in this program, will learn the many skills required in the growing craft brewing industry.
The Paralegal Studies program will be based at the college’s Marietta Campus under the direction of program director and lead instructor Amie Ray Davis, J.D. This program is designed to meet an increasing demand for paralegals, according to Davis. Coursework will include a broad spectrum of topics that include criminal law and procedure, family law, commercial law and advanced legal research and writing. Students also will have the opportunity to participate in internships that will help connect them with local employers.
The college’s Aviation Maintenance program will be based near the airport in Paulding County with Alan Biercewicz serving as program director and lead instructor. Plans are proceeding on schedule for the development of this program, according to Biercewicz, with the expectation to begin receiving students in approximately two years. Students in this program will complete at least 1,900 hours of training, which will prepare them to test for the FAA certifications required to become aviation maintenance technicians.
