Chattahoochee Tech Mathematics Instructor Adrienne Baldwin was named the state’s top technical college instructor for 2023.
She received the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction at an awards ceremony hosted by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) in Atlanta on April 26.
“We are incredibly proud of Chattahoochee Tech Instructor Adrienne Baldwin being named the TCSG Instructor of the Year,” said Chattahoochee Tech College President Dr. Ron Newcomb. “She exemplifies the very best of what TCSG colleges offer in preparing students for life beyond the classroom and helping them reach their career goals."
As the 2023 award winner, Baldwin will make public appearances as an ambassador for technical education, including meeting with the Governor and addressing the Georgia General Assembly.
“I always tell students that technical colleges are known for their high job placement rates after graduation,” said Baldwin. “They provide opportunities to make the transition from being a student to having a career earlier in life. Students enrolling into a technical college can select a more career-focused program receiving hands-on training taught by instructors with years of experience in that student’s chosen program.”
The mission of TCSG is to build a well-educated, globally competitive workforce through technical education, adult education and customized training for Georgia's businesses and industries.
The TCSG Rick Perkins Award, now in its 32nd year, highlights excellence in technical college education. Each year, selection for the Rick Perkins Award begins with the naming of the top technical education instructor at each of Georgia’s 22 technical colleges. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the top award. This year’s first runner-up was Salvador Gonzalez Arreguin, a Diesel Mechanics instructor from Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
