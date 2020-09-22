Chattahoochee Technical College has implemented a new program in Dental Assisting that addresses a widespread need for highly skilled workers in this career field.
“Due to the fact that there is a national dental assistant shortage that is projected to continue through 2024, our dental assisting students are in an optimal position to enter the job market,” said Michelle Peets, Chattahoochee Tech Dental Assisting program director.
The college welcomed its first class of dental assisting students this fall. The program is based at the Chattahoochee Tech Marietta Campus in the college’s new, state-of-the-art health science building.
In additional to learning basic chairside skills for general dentistry, students will learn how to expose digital radiographs and how use a phosphorus plate reader for X-rays. Students also will learn the latest technology for infection control measures like biological monitoring to ensure sterilization of instruments.
Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, much of the dental assisting class instruction has been moved online, with students meeting on campus one day a week for lab classes that run all day.
Students can complete the Chattahoochee Tech Dental Assisting program in three semesters and earn a diploma in Dental Assisting. Upon graduating from the program, students will take the Dental Assisting National Board’s National Entry Level Dental Assisting exam.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
