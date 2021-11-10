Chattahoochee Tech CNC Technology instructor Wayne Plos and Dean of Business and Technical Studies Marcy Smith, shown here on the front left and front right, helped lead the local industry preview of the college’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
Chattahoochee Tech Dean of Business and Technical Studies Marcy Smith is shown here leading an industry preview of the college’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
Shown here is the architectural rendering of the Chattahoochee Tech Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
Chattahoochee Technical College hosted local industry leaders on Nov. 5 for a tour of the college’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing, which is under construction at the college’s North Metro campus.
Over two dozen representatives from local industries attended the early-morning event to preview what this new facility will have to offer. With a gross square footage of over 20,000 feet, the college’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing will feature high-tech labs in robotics and precision machining, as well as emerging technologies that include Programmable Logic Controllers.
“I’m very excited to see the investments being made,” said Allison Giddens, president of Win-Tech Inc. “Students will have incredible resources made available to them and in turn, their education and hands-on experience will benefit the local economy and manufacturers like Win-Tech. I hope our
local public-school systems see these incredible additions to higher learning and encourage exploring the trades as a potential career for all students.” Win-Tech is an AS9100-certified aerospace machine shop located in Kennesaw that provides precision machined parts for a wide range of industries and
applications.
Construction for the college’s $8,905,000 Center for Advanced Manufacturing began in October 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in January 2022. This state-of-the-art facility will house the Chattahoochee Tech Precision Machining and Manufacturing program as well as the Industrial Maintenance and Electrical Technology program. Non-credit skilled workforce training in industrial maintenance also will be available for local industry in this facility through the college’s Office of Economic Development.
“There is an increasing need within local industry for a skilled workforce trained in advanced manufacturing technologies,” said Chattahoochee Tech president Dr. Ron Newcomb. “This new facility will help address that need and help prepare students for well-paying jobs available within the community.”
