A select group of Chattahoochee Tech students are better prepared to serve as effective workforce leaders upon graduating from the college’s 2021 Student Leadership Academy.
The college honored these students in a ceremony held April 16 at the North Metro campus.
The Student Leadership Academy is an annual, semester-long program at Chattahoochee Tech in which students participate in training sessions led by local business leaders. These students also have the opportunity to be mentored by top-level administrators from the college.
Drew Tutton of Open Roads Complete RV sponsored the 2021 Student Leadership Academy, and led one of the training sessions.
Business leaders who also guided sessions included Darion Dunn of Atlantica Properties, Jim Larson of Yancey Bros. Co. and Jason Sleeman of United Community Bank.
In order to participate in the Student Leadership Academy, students completed a comprehensive application process that included an interview and meeting GPA requirements, along with demonstrating participation in community or work-related leadership activities.
The 2021 Student Leadership Academy graduates and their programs of study are Hannah Becker, Interdisciplinary Studies; Ahlan Filstrup, High School Dual Enrollment Student; Austin Haley, Marketing Management; Nicole Layne, Health Care Science; Jalan Mcclendon, Criminal Justice; Angela Papaleoni, Criminal Justice; Regina Pastorino, Business Management; Taleah Piehl, Interdisciplinary Studies/Health Track; Heather Thomas, Early Childhood Care & Education; Tvonia Thomas, Interdisciplinary Studies/Business Track; and Lillian Tyre, Interdisciplinary Studies/Health Track.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.