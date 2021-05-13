Chattahoochee Technical College honored its graduates with a drive-through graduation ceremony held on May 13 at the college’s North Metro Campus.
Approximately 500 Chattahoochee Tech students graduated this spring, with more than 200 of them participating in the drive-through graduation celebration. Faculty and staff cheered enthusiastically for students who traveled in a parade of cars through the center of campus.
Each graduate had a turn to exit their vehicle and walk down a red carpet in their graduation cap and gown as their name was announced. Then each graduate posed for a photo with Chattahoochee Tech president Dr. Ron Newcomb. This event, which was planned months in advance, was held outdoors out of an abundance of caution because of health and safety concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
“If coronavirus conditions continue to improve and the college is able to hold an in-person traditional commencement ceremony in December, any graduate from 2021 can also join in that formal ceremony,” said Chattahoochee Tech vice president of Student Affairs Missy Cusack.
The most popular areas of study for the spring 2021 Chattahoochee Tech graduates were medical career programs, which included Clinical Laboratory Technology, Emergency Medical Services Professions (EMT/AEMT), Paramedicine, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Certified Nurse Assistant, and Health Care Management. Popular programs of study for graduates also included Cybersecurity, Computer Programming, Welding, Automotive Technology, Commercial
Truck Driving, and Electrical/Computer Engineering, Indus trial Maintenance & Electrical
Technology. These graduates will help meet the need for highly skilled workers in high-demand careers available now in the local workforce.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
