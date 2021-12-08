U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jenny Lyn Bridges received the 2021 Alumni of the Year award. From left are Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb, Dean of Health Sciences Stephanie Puffer, 1st Lt. Jenny Lyn Bridges and Board of Trustees member Marty Hughes.
Chattahoochee Tech presented the 2021 Spark Workforce Development Volunteer of the Year award to Ed Voyles Automotive Group, which was represented at the awards event by Ed Voyles President and COO Bill Brantley, Drew Tutton, Jeff Elliott, and Pete Richards. From left are Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb, Bill Brantley, Drew Tutton, Jeff Elliott, Pete Richards and Board of Trustees member Marty Hughes.
The 2021 Benefactor of the Year award was presented to Craig and Glinda Douglass. From left are Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb, Craig Douglass and Board of Trustees member Marty Hughes.
Chattahoochee Technical College recognized its outstanding alumni, top volunteer and benefactor of the year at its 2021 Spark Workforce Awards event held Dec. 3 at the North Metro Campus.
Chattahoochee Tech presented the 2021 Alumni of the Year award to U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jenny Lyn Bridges, a graduate of the college’s Physical Therapist Assistant program. After serving in the U.S. Army as a medic, Bridges completed a bachelor’s degree at North Georgia College and State University before enrolling in the PTA program at Chattahoochee Tech. She then worked for Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and for Chatt Tech as an adjunct PTA instructor for several years before reentering the Army.
Also nominated for the 2021 Alumni of the Year award were Chattahoochee Tech graduates Santa Farris, Mitchell Georgiana and Ruika Rogers.
The 2021 Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Ed Voyles Automotive Group, which funds four annual scholarships with internship opportunities for Chattahoochee Tech students in the college’s automotive programs. Included among the company’s volunteer efforts, they have also contributed $10,000 to help send Chattahoochee Tech students to an annual premier automotive industry event known as SEMA. Ed Voyles Automotive Group President and COO Bill Brantley
accepted the 2021 Volunteer of the Year award on behalf of the company.
The 2021 Benefactor of the Year award was presented to Craig and Glinda Douglass for their many years of steadfast support for students in need at Chattahoochee Tech. They have been providing annual scholarships for over a decade to help students have the resources they needed to overcome financial obstacles and complete their programs of study. Many of their scholarship recipients have been young single mothers enrolled in programs of study to prepare them for entering the local workforce.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation began the annual Spark Workforce Awards event two years ago as a way to recognize the individuals, organizations and graduates who are helping to build a thriving skilled workforce for the community. The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that partners with businesses, alumni and community leaders to make higher education an affordable reality for Chattahoochee Tech students.
