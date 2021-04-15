Chattahoochee Tech graduate Alderine Healey recently was named the 2020 Private Pre-K Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
For the past five years, Healey has served as a lead Pre-K teacher at the YMCA Paulding Early Learning Center in Hiram. She began her teaching career there 11 years ago in the afterschool program, and then served as an assistant teacher before becoming a lead Pre-K teacher.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in management studies from the University of the West Indies, Healey worked in corporate America for over 10 years. Upon starting a family and moving to Georgia, she changed careers. She enrolled at Chattahoochee Tech where she earned a TCC as well as a diploma and an associate degree in the college’s Early Childhood Care and Education program.
As a lead Pre-K teacher, Healey is responsible for providing preschoolers with an engaging curriculum that prepares them to enter Kindergarten.
Healey will serve as a Georgia’s Pre-K Program ambassador for one year as the Georgia DECAL Private Pre-K Teacher of the Year. She also will receive a $3,000 prize, an additional $2,000 for a classroom makeover and $2,500 to cover classroom costs.
A winner from a local public-school system and a winner from a private childcare center are selected each year for the Georgia DECAL Pre-K Teacher of
the Year awards to honor excellence in the classroom and strengthen the teaching workforce.
