The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation recently welcomed four new members to its Board of Trustees.
Joining the board were local business leaders Snehal Doshi, John Garner, Karen Hill and Robert Stephens.
Doshi serves as a healthcare executive for Wellstar Health System, one of the largest healthcare systems in the nation. Garner serves as a benefits consultant for OneDigital, one of the nation’s largest health and employee benefits consulting companies. Hill is the vice president of HM
Plumbing, a commercial and residential plumbing company based in Cobb County. Stephens is the managing partner of CFO Navigator, a leading provider of financial advisory services to growing companies across metro Atlanta.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation supports the mission of Chattahoochee Technical College by making higher education an affordable reality for students through initiatives like scholarships and emergency funding.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
