Chattahoochee Tech Students receiving the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Endowed Scholarship are shown with Chattahoochee Tech Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Mark Goddard. Pictured from left are Emmanuel Tamga, Angel Zetina, Victor Bula, Tynetta Muhammad and Mark Goddard.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation presented 104 student scholarships with a total value of $109,000 at an awards event held April 15 at the college’s North Metro Campus.
Scholarships awards ranged from $500 to $2,500 for these Chattahoochee Tech students, who represented a wide variety of programs at the college, according to Chattahoochee Tech Advancement Coordinator Amanda Henderson.
“They will be able to make good use of these scholarship awards to advance their educational and career goals,” said Henderson.
The scholarship winners competed against hundreds of student applicants throughout the college. The college’s Board of Trustees scored the recipients and then the top applicants were matched with the appropriate scholarship. In addition to meeting the special criteria for certain scholarships, applicants also must meet specific GPA requirements, demonstrate financial need and be enrolled for a certain number of credit hours.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of our scholarship donors,” said Chattahoochee Tech Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Nelson. “Thanks to their support, students have the funding they need to reach the goal of graduation and enter the community workforce.”
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation supports the mission of Chattahoochee Technical College by making higher education an affordable reality for students.
