The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation has presented Lockheed Martin with the 2020 SPARK Workforce Benefactor of the Year award to honor their role in helping Chattahoochee Tech students while serving local workforce development needs.
As one of the college’s most steadfast contributors for nearly 25 years, Lockheed Martin has provided annual scholarships for Chattahoochee Tech students who are studying to become skilled professionals in essential and high-demand career fields. An endowment created by Lockheed Martin will allow students to receive scholarships for many years to come, further creating a legacy of student support and workforce development.
“In supporting our students, Lockheed Martin is supporting workforce development in the community,” said Dr. Ron Newcomb, Chattahoochee Tech president. “They are ensuring that students can continue with an education that prepares them to become the highly-skilled graduates needed in today’s workforce.”
One of the largest employers in Cobb County, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation initiated the SPARK Workforce Awards in 2019 to honor those who have actively supported Chattahoochee Tech students and college programs through significant and meaningful contributions that change lives and support workforce development.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
