Chattahoochee Tech Board of Trustees members shown with Chattahoochee Tech vice president of Advancement Jennifer Nelson and advancement coordinator Amanda Henderson. On the front row, from left, are Amanda Henderson, vice chair Rick Kollhoff, Susan Stephens, Jennifer Nelson, board chair Mark Goddard, Darion Dunn and Robert Stephens. On the back row, from left, are Henry Molient, Snehal Doshi, Chris Mosley, Jeff Butterworth and Marty Hughes.
For the seventh consecutive year, the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation Board of Trustees has received Role Model Foundation Board Certification from the Technical College Foundation Association.
The award was presented at the Technical College System of Georgia annual Fall Leadership Conference held recently in Savannah. In order to achieve Role Model Board Certification, all members of the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation Board of Trustees must be actively engaged in the work of the board through participation in organizational meetings, college events, leadership activities, fundraising initiatives and professional development.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that partners with businesses, alumni and community leaders to support higher education for students through initiatives like scholarships and emergency funding. Board members provide valuable insight with respect to community engagement, management and strategic planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.