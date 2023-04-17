The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation awarded student scholarships with a total value of $110,000 at an awards presentation held April 14 at the college’s North Metro Campus.
“These scholarships help make college education an affordable reality for students to reach the goal of graduation and enter the community workforce,” said Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb. “We greatly appreciate the generosity of our scholarship donors in supporting Chattahoochee Tech students and workforce development.”
Students receiving scholarships represented a wide variety of programs at Chattahoochee Tech, according to Chattahoochee Tech Advancement Coordinator Amanda Henderson. The scholarships ranged in value from $500 to $2,500, with scholarship recipients competing against hundreds of student applicants throughout the college. The college’s Board of Trustees evaluated the applicants and then the top applicants were matched with the appropriate scholarship. In addition to meeting specific criteria for certain scholarships, these students also must meet specified GPA requirements, demonstrate financial need, and be enrolled for a certain number of credit hours.
Charitable support to the Foundation during the previous Fiscal Year allowed the Foundation to provide over $100,000 in scholarship funds and issue more than $39,000 in emergency grant funds to help students at risk of not continuing their education due to unexpected financial dilemmas.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to support the mission of Chattahoochee Technical College.
For a complete list of the 2022-2023 scholarships and award recipients, go to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.