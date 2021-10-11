The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation will host its Reverse Raffle fundraiser in person this year on Oct. 21 at the college’s North Metro Campus.
The Reverse Raffle was held online in 2020 due to the pandemic, but still raised over $50,000 to help students in need. With a goal this year of raising $60,000, the 2021 Reverse Raffle features a Roaring ‘20s theme with a dessert and wine bar, and the chance for ticket holders to win a $5,000 grand prize. Unlike a traditional Raffle, the last ticket drawn will be announced as the grand prize winner. The 2021 Reverse Raffle also will feature a silent auction with items that include stays at beach condos and mountain cabins, Braves tickets, autographed items, jewelry and artwork.
All proceeds from the Reverse Raffle will provide funding to deserving students for scholarships, emergency grants and textbooks.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation supports the mission of Chattahoochee Tech by making higher education an affordable reality for students. The Foundation awarded $110,000 in scholarships to deserving students in Fiscal Year 2021, and issued more than $39,000 in emergency grant funds. The Foundation also provided $36,000 for mobile hotspots, textbooks, bus passes, temporary housing and other emergency expenses.
