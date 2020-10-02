100320_MDJ_Schools_ReverseRaffle.JPG

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation 2020 Virtual Reverse Raffle featured, from left, Mark McCain and Louis Tonsmeire, who conducted the event virtually using distance learning technology in a classroom at the college’s North Metro Campus.

 Special

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raised $54,100 at its 2020 Virtual Reverse Raffle, which was conducted virtually on Oct. 1 using distance learning technology at the college’s North Metro Campus.

“All proceeds will go directly toward helping students in need at Chattahoochee Tech,” said Jennifer Nelson, the college’s vice president of Advancement. “These students need this support now more than ever.”

Because of the pandemic, many students are facing an economic downturn and having to decide between continuing to invest in their education or devoting funds to their families’ needs and the general cost of living. Proceeds from the Reverse Raffle will support all areas of student need, including scholarships, emergency grants, textbooks, bus passes and temporary housing.

Unlike a typical raffle, the purchaser of the last ticket drawn in the Reverse Raffle wins the grand prize. The 2020 Virtual Reverse Raffle featured Emcee Louis Tonsmeire and DJ Mark McCain, who announced the names of the ticket holders as their numbers were drawn.

This year’s $5,000 grand prize was split among the final five ticket holders, with each of them receiving $1,000. The final five ticket holders were Beacon Homes, Kaiser Permanente, Nicole Stanley, Sandy Thomas and United Community Bank.

For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.

