Chattahoochee Technical College was featured at the West Cobb Business Association’s Power Hour Expo and Luncheon held on Aug. 22 in Powder Springs.
Jennifer Nelson, the college's vice president for Student Affairs and External Affairs and serves as executive director for the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation, presented an overview of the college and described the many ways in which it is serving educational and business needs within the community. As noted in her presentation, Chattahoochee Technical College is the largest technical college in the state of Georgia serving 14,000 students annually throughout six counties and across eight campuses.
“We appreciate this opportunity to interact with the business community of West Cobb,” said Nelson. “Members of the West Cobb Business Association are focused on creating a better quality of life in their community, and Chattahoochee Tech actively supports that mission.”
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
