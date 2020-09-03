Paramedics and emergency medical technicians educated at Chattahoochee Technical College are serving as essential frontline responders in the community during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“Each day that I go into work, I don’t know what emergencies will take place, and what types of calls I will be responding to,” said Chattahoochee Tech graduate Rose Velasco of Villa Rica, who works as an advanced emergency medical technician for MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service. “The diversity of what we may encounter on a daily basis keeps me on my toes.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is essential for Velasco to take extra precautions when providing medical help on scene of an accident or emergency. “You never let your guard down,” she said. “A person who is COVID-19 positive could be asymptomatic and not know they have the virus. So as medical providers in the field, we need to be mindful about every encounter we have by wearing the proper PPE (personal protection equipment) to each 911 call we respond to.”
The PPE items that have become a vital part of her daily routine include N95 masks, protective eyewear, gloves and face shields.
Also working for MetroAtlanta Ambulance is Chattahoochee Tech student Sarah Bourque. A graduate of Pickens County High School, Bourque is working for the ambulance service while she completes the college’s paramedicine program.
These Chattahoochee Tech students are highly encouraged to work in the field while they are going through school.
“It is helping to prepare them for when they graduate,” said Ryan Dehnert, director of the college’s Emergency Medical Services Professions program. “Our students are very well prepared to step directly into their roles to serve the healthcare needs of the public in times of medical emergencies.”
Even before the pandemic, there was a high demand for graduates at all levels of service in this field – paramedicine, AEMT and EMT. Local communities continue to have a great need for these medically skilled frontline responders.
“It’s a need all around the nation, here as much as anywhere else,” said Dehnert. “There are no issues with getting a job.”
At Chattahoochee Tech, students interested in this career field must start at the EMT level.
The EMT program at Chattahoochee Tech takes two semesters to complete and advanced EMT is one additional semester. The college’s paramedicine occupational courses can be completed in four semesters.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
