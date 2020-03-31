Chattahoochee Technical College graduate Nicholas Long is putting his education in Computer Numerical Control to work in a career in Cobb County at Win-Tech Inc., which is deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Win-Tech is a custom precision machining and manufacturing shop that makes custom parts for a wide range of industries, including the aerospace industry. They currently are making ventilator pieces.
A 2013 graduate of Kell High School, Long began his college education at a four-year university, with an interest in mechanical engineering.
The CNC Technology program at Chattahoochee Tech was a perfect fit for him, according to Long, with small class sizes that allowed him to connect strongly with the other students in his class, as well as with his instructors.
While he was still a student in the CNC Technology program, Long secured a job in October 2018 at Win-Tech as a machinist and was able to count that work toward his internship elective for school. He continued working at Win-Tech upon graduating from Chattahoochee Tech in 2019.
