Chattahoochee Technical College graduates from the college’s Clinical Laboratory Technology program are factoring into the fight against the COVID-19.
“We currently have graduates who are working in Cobb and Cherokee County hospital clinical laboratories as part of the teams testing for the COVID-19 virus,” said Robin Aiken, who has served for the past eight years as program director for the Chattahoochee Tech Clinical Laboratory Technology program. Students in this program gain the skills necessary to become clinical laboratory technicians, and then function as a vital part of community health care teams. Clinical laboratory technicians share results and findings of laboratory tests and procedures with physicians.
“They study blood samples to identify the types and number of cells, and their morphology characteristics to aid in diagnosing disease," Aiken said. "They also analyze body fluids such as blood, urine, and tissue samples to determine normal or abnormal findings. This job requires that they operate sophisticated laboratory equipment such as microscopes, cell counters and chemistry analyzers. They use automated equipment and computerized instruments capable of performing a number of tests at the same time.”
Job prospects are very good for clinical laboratory technicians.
“There is a critical shortage of qualified laboratory professionals in the field,” said Aiken. “For the past five years, Chattahoochee Tech has had a 100 percent employment rate for our graduating students in this program. The typical annual salary for clinical laboratory technicians ranges from $45,760 to
$54,080.”
Most students find employment in hospital laboratories, but can work in a variety of lab settings. These lab settings include public health laboratories, blood bank centers, physician office laboratories, research centers and forensic laboratories.
There currently are 12 Chattahoochee Tech students in their first year of studies in the college’s Clinical Laboratory Technology program, along with seven students in the program’s second year of clinical practicums at local hospital laboratories. Upon graduation, students will receive an Associate of Applied Science degree, and will be eligible to sit for the American Society for Clinical Pathology national certification exam for medical laboratory professionals.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
